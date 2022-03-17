Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Sells $862,350.50 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $195.43 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.37 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.18 and a 200-day moving average of $207.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.86.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.