Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Insider Acquires $40,092.50 in Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) insider J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,092.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J Bryant Kirkland III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 3,250 shares of Vector Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,117.50.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,994,000 after acquiring an additional 366,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 46,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 44,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 305.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 789,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

