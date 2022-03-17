Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 228.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.96. 202,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,443. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.