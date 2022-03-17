Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by blooom inc.

blooom inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 363.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of blooom inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. blooom inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 78,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $400.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.14. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.14 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

