Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,496,000 after buying an additional 2,355,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,118,000 after acquiring an additional 753,750 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 523,057 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after acquiring an additional 432,692 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after acquiring an additional 357,588 shares during the period.

VO traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,780. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.65 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

