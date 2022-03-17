Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Whelan Financial’s 8th Largest Position

Whelan Financial lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.83 on Thursday, hitting $229.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,316. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $213.65 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.