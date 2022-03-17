Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $82.49

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.49 and last traded at $82.56, with a volume of 51016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

