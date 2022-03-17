Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.39 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74.

