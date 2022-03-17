Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Cut by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 5.2% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,261,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,176,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,666. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $142.88 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

