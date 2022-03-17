VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Trading Down 1%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.58. 33,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 256,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,456,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $936,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after buying an additional 78,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

