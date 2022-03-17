Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vacasa updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

VCSA stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,779. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,780,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vacasa in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vacasa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

