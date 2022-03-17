Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vacasa updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
VCSA stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,779. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,780,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.
Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
