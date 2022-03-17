V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of V.F. by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

VFC opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average is $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.