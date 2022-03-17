USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Down 21.2% in February

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 55,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USDP shares. TheStreet raised USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on USD Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

USD Partners stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. 76,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,949. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $149.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $8.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USDP. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 858,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 64,275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

