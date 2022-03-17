USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Based on a number of near-term challenges, USA Compression Partners, LP appears to be a risky bet. The leading energy infrastructure provider hasn’t been totally immune to the coronavirus-induced downturn of recent past that affected volumes through its facilities. As it is, the partnership’s high and deteriorating debt-to-capitalization of 77.3% remain a cause of worry. Meanwhile, macro headwinds like supply chain disruptions and cost inflation have limited USA Compression Partners’ ability to ship packaged volumes to their customers. Therefore, the large-horsepower applications specialist, whose units have underperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Mechanical & Equipment industry over the year-to-date period (+2.2% versus +19%), is unlikely to return to favor anytime soon. This calls for a bearish stance on the partnership.”

USAC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 2.03. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,616,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 66,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

