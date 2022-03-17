UP Fintech (TIGR) to Release Earnings on Friday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 18th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TIGR stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $650.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.45. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIGR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 422,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 28.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,267 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

