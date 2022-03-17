UP Fintech (TIGR) to Release Earnings on Friday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 18th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TIGR stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $650.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.45. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $29.93.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TIGR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective on the stock.
About UP Fintech (Get Rating)
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
