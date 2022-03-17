Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $1.02. 1,391,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,548. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $58.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 27,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 551,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 112,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

