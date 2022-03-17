UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.9% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $498.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.75 and a 200-day moving average of $454.57. The company has a market capitalization of $468.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $351.83 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

