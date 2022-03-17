United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

UPS opened at $217.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $189.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.54 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

