United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.10 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.93 billion and the highest is $7.36 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $28.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.19 billion to $29.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.83. 620,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

