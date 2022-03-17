United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $709.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $253.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.80 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UFCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

