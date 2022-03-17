Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) CFO Sells $211,691.08 in Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

UIS stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $22.71. 10,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,415. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $539.30 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Unisys by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Unisys by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Unisys by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,260,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,694,000 after acquiring an additional 220,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

