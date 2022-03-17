Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) CFO Sells $211,691.08 in Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
UIS stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $22.71. 10,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,415. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.45.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $539.30 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.
Unisys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.
