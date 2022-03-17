Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in February

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 485,200 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the February 13th total of 372,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,213.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Uniper from €38.90 ($42.75) to €39.00 ($42.86) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised Uniper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $20.49 on Thursday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

