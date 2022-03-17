Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.95.

UNP opened at $264.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Union Pacific has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $270.14.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

