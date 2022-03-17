Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 29,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $188,685,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 852,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $42,822,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $45.16. 203,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,263,388. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.29. Unilever has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

