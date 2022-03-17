UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Stock Price Up 7.7%

UMeWorld Limited (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Rating) shares rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 233,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

About UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)

UMeWorld Ltd. is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. It focuses on the K-12 education market in China. The firm’s K-12 flagship, UMFun is a subscription-based online product, which provides standards-based instruction, practice, assessments and productivity tools that improve the performance of educators and students via a proprietary online & mobile platform.

