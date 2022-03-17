UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Stock Price Up 7.7%

UMeWorld Limited (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Rating) shares rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 233,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.
About UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UMeWorld (UMEWF)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for UMeWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMeWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.