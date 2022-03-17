Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $99.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.27.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $61.21 and a 52 week high of $130.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $180,740.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,749. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

