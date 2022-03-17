Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.200-$18.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05 billion-$9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $385.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.68 and its 200 day moving average is $381.05. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 557.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

