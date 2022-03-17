UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. UDR has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.75, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 198,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,564,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

