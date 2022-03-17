UBS Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €813.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €813.00 ($893.41) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($879.12) target price on Kering in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($769.23) target price on Kering in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($989.01) target price on Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €850.00 ($934.07) target price on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($821.98) price target on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €799.00 ($878.02).

EPA KER opened at €588.00 ($646.15) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €639.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €660.08. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($458.68).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

