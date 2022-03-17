UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 37,044 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 659,859 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,044 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 33.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 85,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 326,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,048 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1,963.0% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 525,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

SWN stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

