UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,449 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Verint Systems by 232.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $297,000.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $927,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,150. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT opened at $50.54 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -194.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

