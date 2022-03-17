UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LCII. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 150.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $121.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.56. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

Several analysts have commented on LCII shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

