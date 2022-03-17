UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 8,149 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 231,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.27.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. The company had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOVA. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

