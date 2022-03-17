UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,087 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI opened at $129.56 on Thursday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.89.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

