UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,812 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCOI. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $63.19 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 332.04%.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

