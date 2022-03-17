UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,786 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,280 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CATY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 196,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,135 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 163.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 105,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,253 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 35.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 232,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 60,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CATY stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

