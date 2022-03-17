two (NYSE:TWOA) Short Interest Update

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TWOA stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,177. TWO has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Get TWO alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TWO during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TWO during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in TWO during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TWO during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TWO during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.