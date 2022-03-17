Tuttle Capital Management LLC Takes $146,000 Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $446,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:ALIT opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

