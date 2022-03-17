Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,401 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 68.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.25.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.