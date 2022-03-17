Tuttle Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 76,075 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 76,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

