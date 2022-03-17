TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 214.17 ($2.79).

A number of analysts have recently commented on TUI shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.41) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.34) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.02) price target on TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

TUI stock opened at GBX 241.80 ($3.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -1.63. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 166.70 ($2.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.94). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 249.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 259.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

