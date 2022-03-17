Truist Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

SBRA opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -235.29%.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $63,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

