Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Down 6.6%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.79. Approximately 296,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,295,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,563,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55,136 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,274 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,159,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,999,000 after purchasing an additional 233,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 127.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315,426 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.