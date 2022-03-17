Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Joseph Alvarado Buys 1,000 Shares

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.43. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $76.49.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo (Get Rating)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.