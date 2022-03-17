TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) will announce $348.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.20 million and the highest is $358.19 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $309.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

TNET stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.11. 41,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,830. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.91.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $39,620.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $1,701,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $4,166,366. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,330,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 121,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 38,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

