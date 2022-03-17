Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Sells C$230,299.22 in Stock

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$230,299.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$218,485.40.
Shares of TCN traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.91. The company had a trading volume of 497,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,541. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1-year low of C$12.23 and a 1-year high of C$21.16. The stock has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 8.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.78%.
About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
See Also
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.