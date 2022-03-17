Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Short Interest Update

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ATVC stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

