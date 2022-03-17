Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.30 Per Share

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:TRB opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.14) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.08. The company has a market capitalization of £184.13 million and a PE ratio of 27.88. Tribal Group has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 111 ($1.44).

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

