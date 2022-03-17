Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.30 Per Share

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:TRB opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.14) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.08. The company has a market capitalization of £184.13 million and a PE ratio of 27.88. Tribal Group has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 111 ($1.44).
About Tribal Group (Get Rating)
