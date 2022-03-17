Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Acquired by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 31.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TY opened at $29.73 on Thursday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Grace Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

