Trek Financial LLC Makes New $867,000 Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in LKQ by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,195 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in LKQ by 181.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,786,000 after acquiring an additional 749,807 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in LKQ by 15.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,997,000 after acquiring an additional 669,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 121.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,786,000 after buying an additional 662,341 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,333,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,678. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.05. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

